Fatal Crash: SH2, Woodville

One person has died following a serious crash on State Highway 2, Woodville yesterday.

Emergency services attended the crash reported at around 3.30pm, Friday 4 April.

Sadly, despite the efforts of emergency services, one person died at the scene.

The road was closed while the Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination, but has now re-opened.

