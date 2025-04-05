Fatal Crash: SH2, Woodville
Saturday, 5 April 2025, 2:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a serious crash on State
Highway 2, Woodville yesterday.
Emergency services
attended the crash reported at around 3.30pm, Friday 4
April.
Sadly, despite the efforts of emergency
services, one person died at the scene.
The road was
closed while the Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene
examination, but has now
re-opened.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more