Serious Crash, SH1, Sanson - Central
Saturday, 5 April 2025, 5:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious
two-vehicle crash on SH1, Sanson, between Dundas and Fagan
Roads.
Police were called about 5pm.
Initial
indications suggest one person is seriously
injured.
The road is closed, with diversions in
place.
Motorists should avoid the area if
possible.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more