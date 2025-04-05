Serious Crash, SH1, Sanson - Central

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on SH1, Sanson, between Dundas and Fagan Roads.

Police were called about 5pm.

Initial indications suggest one person is seriously injured.

The road is closed, with diversions in place.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

