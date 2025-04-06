Fatality Following Fire, Ashburton
Sunday, 6 April 2025, 1:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that a person has died following a
fire at a house on Glassey Drive, Ashburton.
Emergency
services attended the fire, reported at around 12.45am. One
person was located deceased in the building. At this time
there are no other people unaccounted for.
Enquiries
into the circumstances of the fire are
ongoing.
