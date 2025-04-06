Fatality Following Fire, Ashburton

Police can confirm that a person has died following a fire at a house on Glassey Drive, Ashburton.

Emergency services attended the fire, reported at around 12.45am. One person was located deceased in the building. At this time there are no other people unaccounted for.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the fire are ongoing.

