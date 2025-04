Fatal Crash, Gore

One person has died following a serious crash on Charlton Siding Road, Waimumu, Gore last night.

The crash involving a single vehicle was reported at around 10pm, Saturday 5 April.

Sadly, the sole occupant of the vehicle was located deceased at the scene.

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit conduct a scene examination.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media