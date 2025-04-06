Road Closure, Lincoln Road, Henderson - Waitematā
Sunday, 6 April 2025, 1:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a collision between a vehicle
and a pedestrian on Lincoln Road in
Henderson.
Emergency services are responding to the
incident, reported at around 10.20am.
There are
cordons in the area and road closures, Police advise
motorists to avoid the
area.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more