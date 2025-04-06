Road Re-opens, Lincoln Road, Henderson - Waitematā
Sunday, 6 April 2025, 1:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Lincoln Road in Henderson has re-opened after emergency
services responded to a collision between a vehicle and a
pedestrian reported at around 10.20am.
One person was
transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical
condition.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
ongoing.
