Op Kereru Targets Antisocial Road Users In The Hutt Valley Overnight

Infringements, checkpoints, and seizures are some of the results from Hutt Valley Police’s focus on disrupting antisocial road user activity overnight.

Operation Kereru saw an increased Police presence into the early hours of this morning, taking a zero-tolerance approach to unlawful road user behaviour.

Police intercepted and disrupted a number of gatherings in the Hutt Valley area.

One gathering in Pauatahanui was successfully disrupted as Police established a checkpoint at the only exit from the area where antisocial road users had gathered.

Hutt Valley Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Shaun Lingard says Police were agile and persistent, making it clear that this activity would not be tolerated.

“Our visibility and enforcement approach meant groups were intercepted before they were able to participate in antisocial road user behaviours.”

Over the course of the night, eight vehicles were ordered off the road, 43 infringement notices were issued, and four drivers were processed for excess breath alcohol.

Bailiffs from the Ministry of Justice were also present, leading to four vehicles being seized and a large number of fines being collected.

Hutt Valley Police are committed to ensuring those participating in unlawful road user behaviour are held to account, as we know the impact this activity has on the wider community.

“Not only does this keep residents nearby awake and damage roads, but it places drivers, passengers, bystanders, and other motorists at extreme risk,” says Inspector Shaun Lingard.

Police ask members of the public to report unlawful activity to us, as soon as possible with as much information as safely possible.

This will assist in an effective response to the issue, and in cases where we can’t immediately respond, allow us to follow up with drivers and take later enforcement action.

You can report information to us by calling 111, if it is happening now, or through our 105 service for non-emergencies.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

