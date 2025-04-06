Fatality, Aircraft Crash
Sunday, 6 April 2025, 3:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a light aircraft crash in
Hastings.
Police received a report of the crash on
Valentine Road at around 12.15pm.
Sadly, despite best
efforts by emergency services, the sole occupant died at the
scene.
The incident has been referred to the Civil
Aviation
Authority.
