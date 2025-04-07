Swift Response Leads To The Rescue Of A Man In New Plymouth

Rescue - person in water is circled (Photo/Supplied)

Swift actions by Police and community partner agencies helped rescue a man from the water near Omata in the weekend.

At around 12.15pm on Saturday 5 April, a member of the public notified Police of a person in need of assistance in the water after they had put their hand up and called for help.

As the man was swept further out to sea, Taranaki Rescue Helicopter provided the man with a buoy to assist him in staying afloat while Taranaki Surf Life Saving and Taranaki Coastguard quickly responded to the incident.

Police Search and Rescue assisted on the ground coordinating with the partner agencies in the water and air.

After a period of time, the man was successfully rescued and was transported to hospital by Ambulance for hypothermia and to be further assessed.

Police would like to thank the members of the public who saw the man in trouble and did the right thing by calling emergency services and remaining on scene so we had the best possible chance to locate and rescue the man.

Police would also like to thank the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter, Taranaki Surf Life Saving, Taranaki Coast Guard, and Port Taranaki for their response and assistance.

This incident is a reminder that water safety is key, and Police commend the man for raising his hand and calling for help.

Police urge anyone going near waters, no matter the skill level, to take the basic precautions to keep themselves safe in case something goes wrong.

If you’re swimming or surfing, ensure you stick to your limits, and if in doubt as to the conditions, don’t go in.

Tell someone where you are going and when you will come back – this can be crucial information for us to locate you.

Be aware of your surroundings and the dangers they may have – check the local marine weather forecast before you go and expect both weather and water state changes.

You can find more information on water safety at www.watersafetynz.org/water-safety-code

