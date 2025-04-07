Students Get Sneak Peek Of New Community Centre Taking Shape

(Photo/Supplied)

Tauranga City Council’s Senior Project Manager Deon Connoway and children from Merivale School are looking forward to the opening of the new Merivale Community Centre later this year.

Students at Merivale School were excited to be the first to receive an exclusive preview of the ongoing construction of the new Merivale Community Centre.

Merivale School Principal Tom Paekau says the children were thrilled to tour the building site last week, particularly since many of them will benefit from the after-school programme offered at the centre.

“The children see this space as their own, and the sense of whanaungatanga – connection – is strong, especially within the Merivale community,” explains Tom.

“The new centre will help strengthen the relationship between the school and the wider community, particularly with whānau who aren't directly involved with the school.”

Construction of the 600m² centre has made great strides since beginning late last year, with the roof and walls now in place. The next phase includes fitting of windows, the interior fit-out and installation of services.

Volunteers from the Merivale Community Centre joined the walk-through of their future space, and Centre Manager Dave Merton says some shed tears of joy.

“The community has long awaited a fit-for-purpose centre, and it's amazing to see the progress firsthand,” said Dave.

Te Papa Ward Councillor Rod Taylor says it was great to see the children there as they are among those who will truly benefit from the new centre.

“A new community centre has been a long time coming for Merivale, and it’s wonderful to see the area receiving the attention it deserves. The Merivale Community Centre will be a central hub for the community and a safe haven for many. It’s exciting to watch the progress as we approach the centre’s opening in late 2025.”

The new facility is being funded by Tauranga City Council, along with community grants from TECT Community Trust, BayTrust, and the Lottery Grants Board.

For more information, visit: letstalk.tauranga.govt.nz/merivale

