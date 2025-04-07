Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New ‘Defund The Police’ Billboard Campaign Launched

Monday, 7 April 2025, 2:47 pm
Press Release: Sensible Sentencing Trust

The Sensible Sentencing Trust has today launched a billboard campaign in the Auckland Central and Wellington Central electorate seats to highlight the Green Party’s ‘defund the police’ and anti-victim mentality.

Louise Parsons, a spokesperson for The Sensible Sentencing Trust says: “The vast majority of Green Party voters will be shocked by the radical views of the Green Party ’s electorate MPs in Auckland Central and Wellington Central. Both CBDs face significant challenges in relation to public safety and crime, but the Green MPs representing these communities would have the police ‘defunded’ and even prisons ‘abolished’.

The objective of this campaign is to highlight what and who the Green Party stand for. Because it certainly is not victims.”

The billboards are funded by supporters of the Sensible Sentencing Trust.

Find more from Sensible Sentencing Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
