Cordons Lifted In New Lynn But Police Presence Remains - Waitematā
Monday, 7 April 2025, 6:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Rata Street in New Lynn is now open to vehicles following
cordons being put in place earlier this
afternoon.
Officers remain in the area as they
continue to work to locate four people who fled from
Police.
We would ask anyone who notices suspicious
activity in the wider area to please call Police straight
away on
111.
