Name Release: Aircraft Crash, Hastings
Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 7:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the man who died following an
aircraft crash in Hastings on Sunday 6 April.
He was
71-year-old Grant Bruce Jarden, of Hastings.
Our
thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult
time.
The incident has been referred to the Civil
Aviation
Authority.
