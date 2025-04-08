Len Lye Centre Cinema Kicks Off 2025 With Blockbusters, Festivals, And Fan Favourites

Len Lye Centre Cinema is popular with movie buffs (Photo/Pip Gutherie)

If you are a movie buff looking to satisfy some cinematic cravings, look no further than NPDC’s Govett Brewster Art Gallery’s Len Lye Centre Cinema which has had a busy start to the year with 4199 patrons so far.

As well as the latest Hollywood offerings, the cinema plays host a wide range of international film festivals throughout the year that introduce local viewers to a diverse range of movies and genres.

With a capacity of just 62, the cinema punches well above its weight, attracting big crowds for major films. The top five most attended screenings so far this year are:

Flow Nosferatu Conclave Anora Pitchblack Playback Sessions (Bob Dylan, Simon & Garfunkel, and Radiohead).

Flow an animated adventure film and winner of Best Animated Film at this year’s Oscars was a standout success at the cinema this summer and is making a return for the April school holidays.

The shock results of the 97th Academy Awards saw independent film Anora win Best Picture and rank as fourth most attended film this past quarter at Len Lye Cinema.

Cinephiles also turned out in force for David Lynch tribute screenings, with Blue Velvet selling well and Mulholland Drive selling out.

New Zealand film Tinā also drew happy crowds, adding to the lineup of must-see films.

Meanwhile, the ever-popular $5 Wednesday morning screenings continue to be a hit with local moviegoers.

One of the biggest highlights of the upcoming season is the 10th Anniversary of the Cinema Italiano Italian Film Festival, running from 9–25 May. Featuring 25 incredible films, this beloved festival is a celebration of Italy’s rich cinematic tradition. Tickets are on sale now at www.italianfilmfestivalnz.com.

“I am incredibly excited about the upcoming Cinema Italiano / Italian Film Festival in May,” says Alastair Ross, Cinema and AV Technician at Govett-Brewster Len Lye Centre.

“This is the 10th Anniversary of this iconic festival, so lovingly put together by curators Paolo and Renee. Over the years, I’ve loved bringing many festivals to the Len Lye Cinema and working with passionate people in the industry. It’s always so gratifying to see how our audience responds to these programmes. I really do love our audience!”

Alastair Ross Cinema and AV technician (Photo/Supplied)

The Len Lye Cinema continues to collaborate with international and local film distributors to bring diverse cultural experiences to the New Plymouth community. One example is for Taranaki Pride Week which will see the cinema showing a number of queer films from Wednesday 9 April.

“Film is a powerful way to connect people to stories from around the world. We work closely with suppliers, curators, and distributors to carefully select films that offer something unique whether it’s a contemporary indie gem, a restored classic, or a festival favourite,” says Alastair. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see audiences embrace these films and celebrate cinema as an art form.”

Notes:

The Govett-Brewster Art Gallery opened in 1970, funded by a bequest from local woman Monica Brewster (nee Govett).

The first film was shown on the Gallery’s present site was in 1916.

In 1930 the current Govett-Brewster building opened as the Regent Theatre, operating until 1964.

In 2015 the Len Lye Centre, including a state-of-the-art cinema, opened.

There were 108 unique events last year across the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre.

Around 70,000 a year visit Govett Brewster Art Gallery.

