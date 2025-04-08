Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Sudden Death Near Red Beach

Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 10:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can advise a man has died after he was located unresponsive in water off Red Beach.

At 7.27am, an outrigger was reported overturned in water.

Police, including the Eagle helicopter, deployed to the area and located a man unresponsive in the water.

Members of the public in the area moved the man to rocks, where he was airlifted by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter to Stanmore Bay.

Sadly, we can confirm that the man was deceased.

Police are in the process of recovering the outrigger and enquiries will be carried out on behalf of the Coroner.

Our thoughts are with the community after this morning's incident.

© Scoop Media

