A One-day Symposium Focused On The Ocean - Monday 12 May 2025

For the first time, EDS is convening a one-day symposium dedicated solely to the ocean.

Running on Monday 12 May, the day prior to our 2-day conference, the symposium will review some of the current and future challenges we are facing in managing our oceans well and potential responses. These include approaches to rebuilding ocean health and strengthening oceans management frameworks. The symposium will conclude with a facilitated discussion on the merits of a national oceans commission.

The programme for the day includes:

International keynote: Global developments in oceans conservation

Salvatore Aricò, CEO, International Science Council &

marine policy expert An interview with Minister of Oceans & Fisheries Hon Shane Jones

Hear from a range of oceans thought leaders and practitioners.

