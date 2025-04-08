Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
A One-day Symposium Focused On The Ocean - Monday 12 May 2025

Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 12:21 pm
Press Release: EDS

For the first time, EDS is convening a one-day symposium dedicated solely to the ocean.

Running on Monday 12 May, the day prior to our 2-day conference, the symposium will review some of the current and future challenges we are facing in managing our oceans well and potential responses. These include approaches to rebuilding ocean health and strengthening oceans management frameworks. The symposium will conclude with a facilitated discussion on the merits of a national oceans commission.

The programme for the day includes:

International keynote: Global developments in oceans conservation
Salvatore Aricò, CEO, International Science Council &
marine policy expert

An interview with Minister of Oceans & Fisheries

Hon Shane Jones

Hear from a range of oceans thought leaders and practitioners.

Register early to make sure you don’t miss out.

RegisterProgramme

Livestream registration options are available. See the conference website for more information.

© Scoop Media

Environmental Defence Society

Environmental Defence Society

EDS speaks for the environment. It has influence.

Since 1971, EDS has been driving environmental protection in Aotearoa New Zealand through law and policy change. That's why it's one of this country's most influential non- profit organisations when it comes to achieving better environmental outcomes.

EDS has expertise in key disciplines including law, planning, landscape and science. It operates as a policy think-tank, a litigation advocate, and a collaborator – bringing together the private and public sectors for constructive engagement.

EDS runs conferences and seminars on topical issues, including an annual Environmental Summit and the Climate Change and Business Conference.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

