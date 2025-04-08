Name Release, Fatal Train Crash Penrose
Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 2:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now in a position to release the name of the
man who was killed following a collision between a train and
vehicle in Penrose on Friday.
He was Sarveen Singh,
40, of Auckland.
Our thoughts and sympathies are with
his family at this difficult time.
The crash remains
under
investigation.
