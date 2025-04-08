Environment Report Demonstrates Critical Role Of Regional Science In New Zealand’s Future

Our Environment 2025, released today by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, documents the scale and complexity of the environmental challenges facing Aotearoa. From climate-related risks and degraded water quality to pressures on biodiversity, the report provides a reminder that robust environmental science to inform action is needed now more than ever.

Regional and unitary councils are central to that response.

“Our Environment 2025 brings together information from many sources to provide an overview of the complex and interconnected environmental issues affecting New Zealand. We know that addressing these issues requires concerted, locally informed efforts,” said Dr Chris Daughney, Chief Science Advisor for Te Uru Kahika – Regional and Unitary Councils Aotearoa.

“There are 700 regional and unitary council scientists across the country working every day, gathering data, analysing trends, and sharing information with their colleagues, decision-makers, and communities, iwi/ hapū, and businesses to design practical, place-based solutions.

“The Our Environment 2025 report draws heavily on regional council data, local knowledge and scientific expertise, with councils responsible for monitoring the quality and quantity of rivers, lakes, groundwater and coastal waters, as well as air quality, soil health, and biodiversity. This data is made publicly available through the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) website and individual council platforms to help communities better understand the state of their environment at a local level and how it is tracking over time.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We’re pleased the report acknowledges key knowledge gaps and areas where more investment is needed. Councils are already working to fill many of these, particularly around cumulative impacts of land use and the effectiveness of interventions,” said Dr Daughney.

The companion report also released by central government today, Our Environment, Our Lives, highlights real examples of solutions in action. Many of these solutions are being led or supported by regional councils in partnership with communities, iwi/ hapū, and landowners.

Doug Leeder, Chair of New Zealand's Regional Sector Group and Bay of Plenty Regional Council Chair, said the work of regional government science is critical to safeguarding both our environment and the economic prosperity it supports.

“Councils’ environmental science programmes directly support infrastructure decisions such as flood risk reduction and land use planning.

“The report released today highlights that councils have been instrumental in implementing measures to improve air quality through transparent monitoring, working alongside communities, and promoting cleaner technologies. These initiatives have led to noticeable improvements in air quality, demonstrating the effectiveness of council-led interventions in environmental management and saving the country millions of dollars annually in health spend.

“Additionally, regional and unitary councils have strong capability in managing invasive species, like the scourge of wilding pines which threatens farming and conservation land, and we stand ready to do more alongside landowners. Councils have been actively involved in controlling the spread of these species, thereby protecting native biodiversity, ecosystems, and people from greater wildfire risk.

“Science alone won’t fix our environmental challenges. But without it, we can’t make smart decisions or target investment where it counts,” said Mr Leeder. “That’s why the work of regional and unitary councils is so vital. Our scientists, policy planners, and infrastructure experts are on the front lines of environmental wellbeing and climate adaptation.”

“We’re looking forward to being able to achieve even more for our communities in the future under a new resource management system,” said Mr Leeder.

Our Environment 2025 report: environment.govt.nz/assets/publications/our-environment-2025

© Scoop Media

