Delays Expected Following Crash, Dome Valley - Waitematā

Emergency services are in attendance at a four vehicle crash in Dome Valley.

The crash, reported to Police at 3.45pm, happened on State Highway 1 and is causing congestion.

Early indications suggest one person has suffered injuries and will be transported to hospital.

Both southbound and northbound traffic will be impacted and motorists are advised to expect delays.

