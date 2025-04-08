Police Target Illegal 3D Printing Operation

Operation Bismark (Photo/Supplied)

- Police shut down illegal 3D printed firearm operation

- Five warrants across Auckland; five arrested on serious charges

- Significant seizure of firearms, 3D printed parts and 3D printers

- Police targeting criminal distribution of firearms on multiple fronts

- Prevalence of 3D printed firearms in community still low

Police are sending a strong message to criminal groups, shutting down an Auckland syndicate attempting to illegally manufacture 3D printed firearms.

Five search warrants were executed across central and west Auckland yesterday, resulting in five arrests and a significant haul of firearms parts.

Police even came across two 3D printers in operation at one address.

On Monday, Auckland City’s Gang Disruption Unit executed search warrants in Mt Eden, Lynfield, Te Atatū South and Onehunga.

“We have recovered a significant amount of illegally manufactured firearm parts and firearms under Operation Bismark,” Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong, of Auckland City CIB says.

“Police have put a stop to this syndicate’s operation and our enquiries into their exploits continues.”

Four 3D printers have been recovered in the terminations.

“Two of these printers were still in operation when our staff entered the addresses yesterday,” Detective Senior Sergeant Armstrong says.

Amongst other items seized include dozens of firearms parts and two assembled firearms. Those include: 23 pistol lower receivers, 12 pistol slides, four rifle uppers and four rifle lowers.

Detective Senior Sergeant Armstrong says there were also dozens of failed prints of parts found at these addresses.

Ammunition was also seized.

“This is a significant seizure and I have no doubt it has disrupted a source of lethal weaponry for criminal groups.

“It is likely we have prevented a significant amount of harm from being inflicted on the community as a result.”

Police continue to target the source of firearms getting into the hands of criminal groups.

“This is work being carried out on multiple fronts, which includes our Firearms Investigation Teams and the work of the Firearms Safety Authority.

“The prevalence of 3D printed firearms is still relatively low, but Police are continuing to stay ahead of the issue.”

Four men, aged 35, 40, 41 and 54, and a 29-year-old woman have appeared in the Auckland District Court.

Each have been jointly charged with participating in an organised criminal group and conspiring to manufacture firearms using illegal parts produced by a 3D printer.

Other charges include a raft of methamphetamine and firearms offences.

Operation Bismark continues, and further arrests or charges cannot be ruled out, Detective Senior Sergeant Armstrong says.

Important note:

- In 2024, 3D printed firearms only accounted for 0.6% of all firearms seized (42 out of 6,531).

- The prevalence of 3D firearms seized is still relatively low

- While seizure numbers indicate that manufacture of 3D firearms may be slowly increasing, seizures of 3D firearms are still less common than standard rifles and shotguns ('A' category firearms).

