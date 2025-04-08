Charges Laid In Relation To Three Bay Of Plenty Fatal Crashes

Bay of Plenty Police have laid charges in relation to three fatal crashes in the region over the summer period.

A 47-year-old woman is due to appear In the Opotiki District Court on 10 April, facing charges relating to a crash on State Highway 2, Waiotahe on 23 November 2024.

She has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs causing death, and driving under the influence of drugs causing injury.

A 20-year-old man is due to appear in the Whakatane District Court on 6 May in relation to a crash on White Pine Bush Road, Whakatane, on 4 October 2024.

He faces one charge of careless driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs causing death, and one charge of careless driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs causing injury.

The third person charged is a 70-year-old female, who will appear in the Whakatāne District Court on 20 May in relation to a crash on State Highway 30, Coastlands on 23 January 2025.

She faces a charge of careless driving causing death.

- Sergeant Shane Tailby

