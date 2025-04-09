Vehicle Collision In Waipa Waikato - One Injured
Wednesday, 9 April 2025, 9:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Ohaupo Road, Waipa in the Waikato is closed due
to a vehicle crash this morning.
A pedestrian
is being treated for serious injuries.
Diversion are
in place and the road is expected to be closed while
emergency services are at the
scene.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more