Calls For Urgent Progress On Waimarino Wellness Centre

Waimarino Development Group co-chairwoman Honey Winter and Ruapehu District Council Mayor Weston Kirton outside the Waimarino Health building in Raetihi. (Photo/Supplied)

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton is calling on Health NZ | Te Whatu Ora to urgently prioritise the refurbishment of the Seddon Street health facility in Raetihi, amid growing concern from the community and the Waimarino Wellness Centre steering group.

Mayor Kirton said the Waimarino Wellness Centre steering group had been raising significant concerns over the lack of movement on the project, which aims to deliver much-needed integrated health and social services for the region.

“It is unfortunate that communication between all involved parties has stalled, leading to tension and uncertainty within the community,” said Mayor Kirton.

“While we understand the pressures facing Health NZ | Te Whatu Ora, it is critical that the rural health needs of our district remain a priority.

The impact of not having access to integrated health and social services is well-documented. Issues such as unemployment, mental health distress, and health inequities will only deepen if we do not act.”

“The need to stabilise and strengthen our health services is essential to the wellbeing of our communities, particularly following the economic and social disruption caused by the challenges faced by Ruapehu’s mayor employment sectors in recent years,” he said.

Waimarino Development Group co-chairwoman Honey Winter echoed these concerns, highlighting the urgent need for action.

“Our communities are going through a very difficult period,” said Ms Winter. “They are already under significant pressure with Waimarino being amongst the most deprived areas in New Zealand, with the highest possible decile 10 deprivation score. People are doing it tough, and delays to this project only make things harder,” she said.

Mayor Kirton and Ms Winter joined in urging Health NZ | Te Whatu Ora and the government to resume progress on this project and take swift, decisive action in the best interests of the people of Waimarino.

