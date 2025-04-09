Shenandoah Highway (SH65) Closed Following Serious Crash

Drivers travelling between Murchison and Springs Junction on State Highway 65 can expect delays and detours following a serious crash near Maruia earlier this morning.

The incident was reported shortly before eight o’clock this morning. Police confirm one person has been seriously hurt and indicate the highway will be closed for some time while emergency services attend the crash scene.

There are no available local road detours available at the crash site, and State Highway 65 is now closed between the SH6/65 O’Sullivan’s Bridge junction near Murchison and the SH65/SH7 intersection at Springs Junction.

Drivers should avoid the area, delay their travel or use an alternative route.

Southbound drivers can detour via SH6 Upper Buller Gorge to Inangahua, SH69 Inangahua to Reefton, and SH7 Reefton to Springs Junction. The reverse applies for northbound traffic.

This route adds around 45 minutes to travel times.

Drivers are urged to check the highway’s status before they travel. Updates can be found on the NZTA/Waka Kotahi website.

Highway Conditions – Nelson/Marlborough

