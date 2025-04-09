Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Shenandoah Highway (SH65) Closed Following Serious Crash

Wednesday, 9 April 2025, 9:35 am
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Drivers travelling between Murchison and Springs Junction on State Highway 65 can expect delays and detours following a serious crash near Maruia earlier this morning.

Photo/Supplied

The incident was reported shortly before eight o’clock this morning. Police confirm one person has been seriously hurt and indicate the highway will be closed for some time while emergency services attend the crash scene.

There are no available local road detours available at the crash site, and State Highway 65 is now closed between the SH6/65 O’Sullivan’s Bridge junction near Murchison and the SH65/SH7 intersection at Springs Junction.

Drivers should avoid the area, delay their travel or use an alternative route.

Southbound drivers can detour via SH6 Upper Buller Gorge to Inangahua, SH69 Inangahua to Reefton, and SH7 Reefton to Springs Junction. The reverse applies for northbound traffic.

This route adds around 45 minutes to travel times.

Drivers are urged to check the highway’s status before they travel. Updates can be found on the NZTA/Waka Kotahi website.

  • Highway Conditions – Nelson/Marlborough
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 