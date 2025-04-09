Adventurers To Take On 4,000km Journey Across Aotearoa To Support Pacific Nation Climate Resilient Classrooms

Australian adventurer, environmental advocate and longstanding Save the Children Ambassador Huw Kingston has teamed up with former Kiwi representative cyclist Laurence Mote to ski, cycle, hike and sail 4,000km across Aotearoa New Zealand, to raise crucial funds for Vanuatu’s first climate resilient classrooms.

Huw Kingston during Alpine Odyssey Australia; On the Bogong High Plains near Falls Creek, Australia. Credit: Mark Watson / Supplied

Dubbed ‘Alpine Odyssey Aotearoa’, the 90-day journey will see Kingston and his long-time friend and fellow adventurer, Mote, take on the 4000km journey from the tip of the North Island, beginning 25 June, to the bottom of the South, skiing at all 24 ski fields in the country - many of which are increasingly impacted by a changing climate.

Laurence Mote training for Alpine Odyssey Aotearoa. Credit: Viv Mote /Supplied

For Mote, who is legally blind and still impacted by ongoing symptoms caused by a near-death brain injury from 2013 when he was stung by a bee, went into anaphylactic shock and suffered a stroke, the journey is set to be extremely challenging.

But despite the gruelling test, the pair are determined to succeed, while fundraising for an exciting new project to ensure children in Vanuatu don’t miss out on education in the face of climate emergencies, Save the Children’s first climate resilient shipping container classroom in Vanuatu.

"Alpine Odyssey Aotearoa is a celebration of wild places and the communities who love them, but it’s also a call to action," says Kingston.

"The Pacific Islands are our neighbours, and they’re already living through the worst impacts of climate change. This journey is about doing something - step by step - to help. In these strange times globally, it is important to not forget to help those most vulnerable."

The forward-thinking classroom design takes into consideration multiple facets of sustainability, such as locally sourced and sustainable building materials, improved natural light and ventilation, and renewable energy for lights and fans.

The pair’s goal is to raise over NZ$75,000, which will go directly to supporting this pilot project, providing innovative solutions that protect children and families on the frontline of the climate crisis

Alpine Odyssey Aotearoa is the next in a long history of epic fundraising adventures for Kingston, 61. In a similar vein in 2022 he skied and trekked across the Australian Alps in a 700km fundraising journey. That expedition, Alpine Odyssey Australia raised more than NZ$75,000 for an Indigenous literacy project, Our Yarning.

Says Kingston: "Alpine Odyssey Aotearoa is bigger, tougher, and even more adventurous than my first Alpine Odyssey and along the way, I’ll be learning a lot about Aotearoa New Zealand. Laurence, who is Kāi Tahu, intends to teach me waiata, karakia and more about Māori culture along the way."

Mote, 50, says: "I’m not entirely sure what I’ve got myself in for. But any winter where you ski for over 20 days is a good season. I’ll be closely following Huw’s lead as an experienced adventurer - and no doubt his back wheel at times. Three months should just be long enough for me to teach him to pronounce place names in Te Reo Māori.

"I've been Huw’s plus-one on many adventures over the years, but nothing this long, or this hard. Combining two of my favourite things, skiing and biking had me convinced from the start. Traversing the length of this beautiful land, in deepest darkest winter, seems both crazy and exciting. I wasn’t going to say life-changing, but we’ll see."

Supporters can learn more about the journey and donate towards the cause by visiting their website or fundraising page. For those wanting a quirky way to contribute, there’s even the chance to buy any one of the resorts they will ski at.

Save the Children New Zealand CEO Heather Campbell says:

"We’re incredibly proud to partner with Huw and Laurence on this inspiring journey. As the climate crisis escalates, our Pacific neighbours are disproportionately affected - and children are always the most vulnerable. Every dollar raised through Alpine Odyssey Aotearoa will help build climate-resilient communities that protect children’s futures."

