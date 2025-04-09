Household Labour Force Survey Estimated Working-age Population: March 2025 Quarter

Gordon Campbell: On Peter Dutton’s Fading Election Prospects.

Since Australia is now our only dependable defence ally, maybe we should be paying attention to their upcoming election. Thanks entirely to Donald Trump, this is a very, very good time for those in power to be holding an election. In Canada and in Australia, Trump is the ugly external threat that’s uniting voters behind their current leadership. (When change = chaos, best stick with the devil you know.) In Australia, the race is still tight and might yet deliver a minority government, but Labor PM Anthony Albanese has every reason to feel confident about the polling trends.