Household Labour Force Survey Estimated Working-age Population: March 2025 Quarter

Wednesday, 9 April 2025, 11:11 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

The household labour force survey estimated working-age population table shows the population benchmarks used to produce household labour force survey estimates for the upcoming labour market statistics release.

  • Household labour force survey estimated working-age population: March 2025 quarter: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/household-labour-force-survey-estimated-working-age-population-march-2025-quarter/
