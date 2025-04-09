Arrest Made In Northland Homicide Investigation

Police investigating the death of a man in Northland, Wellington, have charged a 23-year-old man with murder.

The victim, 65-year-old Simon Bird, was found deceased at his Albemarle Road property on Tuesday, 1 April. Mr Bird had not been heard from for several days, prompting a concerned friend to carry out a welfare check – leading to the discovery of his body.

Police charged the suspect this morning and he is due to appear in the Wellington District Court today. At this time, we are unable to elaborate on the accused’s relationship with Mr Bird.

This is a positive development for his family and friends, but there are still many unanswered questions that we are working hard to answer.

A scene examination is ongoing at Mr Bird's Albemarle Road home, and we are still want to hear from anyone who might be able to help.

Mr Bird was last seen alive on Thursday 27 March, and we need to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity in the vicinity of Albemarle Road that day.

We also want to speak to anybody who knew Mr Bird, as well as those who saw him, or his vehicle in the last week. This includes any CCTV or dashcam footage you may have of him or his silver Honda Odyssey.

If you have any information that could assist Police, please update us online [1] or call 105. Please use the reference number 250401/4530 or referencing Operation North.

You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers [2] on 0800 555 111.

