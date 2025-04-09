Sport And Music Stars Join Forces To Raise Funds To Combat Hunger In The Pacific Caused By Climate Change

A group of star-studded inspirational Kiwis, including rugby players, pop icons, and a climate activist are putting their names behind this year’s World Vision 40 Hour Challenge.

The stellar line up of ambassadors fronting the campaign this year includes singer Stan Walker; rugby legends Caleb Clarke and Wallace Sititi; Warriors rugby league star Dallin Watene-Zelezniak; singer/songwriter Paige Tapara; and climate advocate Brianna Fruean.

A rite of passage for young New Zealanders, the World Vision 40 Hour Challenge (13-15 June 2025), gives rangatahi a platform to champion important causes, raise funds for those in need, and demonstrate the power their voice and actions can have around the world.

This year’s World Vision 40 Hour Challenge is calling on youth to give up technology and go “offline for 40 Hours” to unplug, disconnect, and get together with their friends and whānau to raise funds to support children who are struggling to get enough food each day due to the impact of climate change in the Pacific.

Making a real difference for children in Solomon Islands

1 in 6 children in the Pacific region is living in severe child food poverty, leaving them at risk of hunger and malnutrition. As subsistence farmers, communities across the Pacific rely on fishing and farming for their food. However, in places like Solomon Islands, climate change means rising sea levels are flooding community gardens, killing crops and fishing is becoming harder.

The rising seas have forced nine-year-old Polyne’s family to move inland. The land they once called home is eroding and the soil is full of salt so their crops can’t grow. Every day is a struggle for her family to find enough food.

"Our garden is important because this is where we get our food,” explains Polyne. “When the sea level rises, it destroys our food gardens. I’m so worried.”

The funds raised in this year’s World Vision 40 Hour Challenge will give communities like Polyne’s the tools and seeds to farm climate-smart crops; plant mangroves to protect land from rising seas and restore fish populations; and provide sustainable food sources for future generations so that children can grow up healthy and strong in a changing climate.

Singer Stan Walker says he’s proud to be part of this year’s World Vision 40 Hour Challenge.

“As someone of Māori, of Tūhoe, Ngāi Te Rangi and Ngāti Porou descent, this year’s World Vision 40 Hour Challenge focus on the Pacific is close to my heart. I lived in the Cook Islands and served as their climate ambassador during my time there, and I have seen firsthand the effects of climate change. There is so much struggle happening in our own backyard. Our small Islands are at the frontline of this battle - fighting to protect their homes, their culture, and their traditional practices.”

Walker is calling on rangatahi to take part in this year’s World Vision 40 Hour Challenge.

“Everybody has an opportunity to make their mark on this world. And what better way to make your mark than helping somebody else who is less fortunate than you. The more we come together, the better we can be. Join me and be a part of this year’s World Vision 40 Hour Challenge.”

Walker says, as a father of three, his own children have also spurred him to participate in the campaign.

“I couldn’t imagine my own children wanting or needing anything, which is why I want to use my voice and my platform for good to help to bring about tangible change so that all children in the Pacific and beyond can flourish in the world to live their full purpose. The decisions that we make don’t just affect us, they affect the children and their future.”

New to the campaign this year, World Vision 40 Hour Challenge ambassador, rising rugby star Wallace Sititi, is thrilled to be getting behind the campaign.

“It is such a privilege to be part of the World Vision 40 Hour Challenge, which gets young New Zealanders on board to help other people around the world in need. Taking part in the challenge activities is a lot of fun – especially when you get your friends involved, too! I hope that everyone will be inspired to take part.”

Also new to the campaign this year, Warriors rugby league star Dallin Watene-Zelezniak says:

‘I’m so honoured to be supporting the World Vision 40 Hour Challenge, which will make a real, tangible difference to children in the Pacific who are struggling to get enough food to eat due to climate change. Giving up 40 hours of your time to go offline is small sacrifice that will have a powerful impact on the lives of children and the communities that they live in. I’d love to see as many rangatahi and their families as possible take part in this fun Challenge for a great cause.”

Grant Bayldon, National Director of World Vision New Zealand, says World Vision is honoured to have a team of inspirational and passionate ambassadors on board.

“We’re thrilled to have such an incredible line-up of ambassadors working with us to support children and families in Solomon Islands who are living in food poverty because rising seas are killing their crops. By working together, we can make an amazing and lifechanging impact on children and the communities they live in.”

Climate Ambassador Brianna Fruean says she’s passionate about any campaign that seeks to help children in the Pacific live better lives in the face of the climate crisis.

“One in six children in the region is living in severe food poverty due to the impact of climate change, leaving them at risk of hunger and malnutrition. Together, we can change that. Whether participating in the World Vision 40 Hour Challenge or giving a donation to those who are participating, every contribution counts.”

