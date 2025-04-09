Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Nicola Willis’ New Procurement Rules Won’t Pull Wool Over Taxpayers’ Eyes

Wednesday, 9 April 2025, 1:21 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is responding to the Government latest supposed “Going for Growth” announcement, which will restrict Government departments and agencies to only using New Zealand wool.

Commenting on the Finance Minister’s latest move to increase government waste, Taxpayers’ Union Spokesman Alex Emes said:

“If the Finance Minister is trying to go for growth by ramping up government procurement costs, she’s baa-king up the wrong tree.”

“Is this seriously the best the Government has to offer to get New Zealand growing? Not meaningful reforms like Full Capital Expensing, just taxpayer subsidies for carpet-makers?”

“The Government need to stop trying to pull the wool over taxpayers’ eyes with low-effort spin like this, and get serious about cutting costs and boosting productivity.”

