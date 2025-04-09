Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Fatal Crash, Horsham Downs + Appeal For Information

Wednesday, 9 April 2025, 2:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can confirm one person died in hospital yesterday from injuries sustained in a crash at Horsham Downs last month.

The single vehicle crash on Bankier Road was reported just before 7:20pm on Friday 28 March.

Police investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing, and we would like to hear from witnesses.

In particular, we would like to speak with the driver of the pictured maroon-coloured SUV towing a boat that was travelling on Bankier Road at the time of the crash

We believe they may be able to provide information to assist with our enquiries.

If you are the driver of that vehicle, or witnessed the crash, please contact Police on 105, either over the phone or online.

Please reference file number 250329/2196.

