Rise In Dangerous Dirt Bike Rider Behaviour In Hamilton

Wednesday, 9 April 2025, 5:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Senior Sergeant Scott McKenzie, Hamilton Area Manager; Youth and Community:

Police are noticing a rise in incidents involving people riding dirt bikes in an unsafe and dangerous manner around Hamilton City.

Riding motorcycles or dirt bikes in dangerous and anti-social ways is unacceptable. It puts not only the rider but other members of our community at risk.

Yesterday, Police were called to a single vehicle crash on Hukanui Road, Hamilton, where a dirt bike rider was seriously injured after coming off his bike around 2:15pm.

Police will be making further enquires into these types of behaviours and will take enforcement action where necessary.

We are asking the public to help us, by reporting any unsafe or dangerous behaviour.

If you witness any riding behaviour that could put anybody at risk, please call 111 if it is happening now, or 105 if it is after the fact.

Gain as much information as you are safely able to, including the type of activity, any descriptions of the bikes and riders, and any photos or video footage.

If Police are not able to attend these incidents immediately, follow-up action will be taken.

