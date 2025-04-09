Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Extra Train And Bus Capacity For Hurricanes Vs Crusaders Game

Wednesday, 9 April 2025, 6:24 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao

Metlink is making it easy for fans to travel to and from the upcoming Hurricanes vs Crusaders game on Friday 11 April, with extra capacity on Metlink train and bus services.

The Hutt Valley, Kāpiti and Johnsonville lines will be running with extra capacity and additional services after the game.

Larger buses will be running on core bus routes, and the East-by-West ferry will be running at standard operating times.

Metlink recommends using a Snapper card to tag on and off, instead of cash, to make the most of discounted fares.

Plan ahead and travel early on game day using the latest travel information on the Metlink app, website, or by calling 0800 801 700.

Note:

  • Melling Line services will run with standard capacity and at scheduled times.
  • The 10.25pm Wairarapa Line service from Wellington to Masterton will run as a bus replacement.
