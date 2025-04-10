Susan Freeman-Greene To Step Down As LGNZ CE

After nearly five years in the role, Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) Chief Executive Susan Freeman-Greene has announced that she will be stepping down at the end of August 2025.

LGNZ President Sam Broughton has paid tribute to Susan’s leadership.

“Susan’s calm, measured navigation of LGNZ as a member organisation leaves a strong legacy,” says Sam Broughton.

“We’re thankful to Susan for her leadership and work towards advocating, supporting and connecting councils and elected members, particularly the relationships she has built throughout local government and beyond.

“Susan has been a champion for elected members and a strong advocate for positive change.”

Susan Freeman-Greene says the role has been a privilege.

“It is a fantastic, challenging role that has taught me so much and it’s given me great moments of optimism and hope for our future.

“I’ve always thought about five years is the right length of time for a CE, both for the individual and the organisation. When I reflected over the Christmas break on my next steps, with local elections coming up in October that seemed a natural time to allow someone different to step in with the new cohort of elected members.

“We’re achieved a lot over the past five years, and one of the things that’s been really important to me has been advocating to keep our elected members safe. I'm proud of the system changes we’ve pushed for – but there’s still a long way to go.

"I’ve seen how hard our elected members and officers work to make a difference – even when the odds seem stacked against them – in a tough and pressure-filled environment. LGNZ is dedicated to doing everything we can to champion, advocate, support and empower councils in any way we can.

“I’m proud of our work and the significant headway we’ve made.”

Susan Freeman-Greene will finish as LGNZ’s CE on 29 August 2025.

