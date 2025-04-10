Hospitality NZ Welcomes Debate On Restricted Trading Days

Hospitality New Zealand (Hospitality NZ) is pleased that Hon Kieran McAnulty’s member’s bill proposing to remove trading restrictions over Easter weekend, Christmas and ANZAC Day passed its First Reading last night and will be debated at Select Committee.

Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Sales on Anzac Day Morning, Good Friday, Easter Sunday, and Christmas Day) Amendment Bill looks to clarify trading and service restrictions across the four restricted trading days in the calendar year.

Hospitality NZ believes the restricted trading day rules as they stand are not fit for purpose. For instance, the Easter Holiday weekend comprises of four days of trade, each with a completely different set of rules as to how hospitality can trade. Furthermore, some councils have different rules leading to a patchwork of Easter Trading restrictions across the motu. Councils are not able to tailor ANZAC or Christmas Day trading for their regions.

Hospitality NZ Chief Executive Steve Armitage says, “These trading restrictions, particularly across Easter weekend, are a bone of contention for operators and customers alike.

“The rules are confusing, illogical and require a significant amount of education for operators and patrons, both domestic and international visitors – we would expect to hear the same feedback again in the next few weeks.

“This is the third time an Easter Trading bill of some form has been pulled from the member’s bill tin in recent years, and we hope to see a logical resolution progress that will enable hospitality businesses to decide whether or not to operate over these days. Removing these operational restrictions enables them to maximise trade if they wish to do so, and clarifies a dated and confusing piece of legislation.

“We look forward to participating in the Select Committee process and debating the merits of restricted trading reform.”

