Booked Out: Lower Hutt Residents Flock To Local Libraries

Since opening in March, Moerā Neighbourhood Hub has experienced a 122% increase in average daily visitation. Photo/Supplied.

In an age of screens and streaming, Lower Hutt residents are embracing something timeless - their local library.

For the 2023/24 financial year, our Neighbourhoods Hubs and libraries saw a collective 2,067,441 visitors, representing an 18% increase over the previous year. We are on track to surpass these numbers in 2025.

A key driver of this growth is the diverse and engaging programme of events offered at the facilities. Over the past year alone, staff facilitated 4116 sessions, spanning digital skills, creative workshops, early literacy, cultural celebrations, and book discussions. Together, these drew 35,691 attendees.

Council’s Head of Neighbourhood Hubs and Library Services, Joann Ransom, says the evolving role of libraries is central to their growing popularity.

"We’re seeing a clear shift, with more people borrowing books online while physical loan numbers decline. That tells us people are coming through our doors for more than just books-they’re seeking meaningful experiences and community connection.

"As the world becomes more digital, it’s heartening to see our libraries remain places of learning, creativity, and belonging."

Council opened the brand-new, state-of-the-art Moerā Neighbourhood Hub in March this year. Since its opening, daily visits have averaged 231 - a whopping 122% increase from last year’s daily average of 104.

Ransom attributes this growth to the welcoming environment shaped by staff and the collaborative effort between Council and the local community in bringing the Hub to life.

"We see Moerā as a real success story. The needs of our community are changing, and our Hubs and Library services are evolving with them- with connection and sustainability at front of mind. The Hub was developed to ensure its longevity for generations to come."

New figures released by Public Libraries New Zealand reveal that more than 1.4 million Kiwis - 28% of the population - were active public library members in the past year, with a combined 58 million physical and digital visits recorded across the country.

"As the national figures show, the demand for library services is there-and we’re meeting it with heart, and a deep commitment to the community," Ransom says.

To learn more about your local Neighbourhood Hub and upcoming programmes, visit hutt.city/Hubs

