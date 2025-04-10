Shenandoah Highway (SH65) Closed Following Serious Crash. (SH65 Now OPEN)

UPDATE Thursday 6:20 am:

State Highway 65 has reopened to traffic overnight. It reopened just before one am this morning.

NZTA/Waka Kotahi thanks drivers for their patience and cooperation while contractors and emergency services attended this crash and worked to reopen the highway.

UPDATE Wednesday 6:10 pm:

State Highway 65 will remain closed overnight.

Recovery efforts will continue at the crash site tomorrow.

A further update will be provided by 9 am tomorrow (Thursday) or when the highway’s status changes.

UPDATE Wednesday 5:10 pm:

State Highway 65 remains closed following this morning’s crash involving a car and a truck.

Efforts to clear the crash site are ongoing

Drivers must continue to avoid the area and follow the recommended detour.

The highway’s status can be checked online:

Highway Conditions – Nelson/Marlborough

9:30 am:

Drivers travelling between Murchison and Springs Junction on State Highway 65 can expect delays and detours following a serious crash near Maruia earlier this morning.

The incident was reported shortly before eight o’clock this morning. Police confirm one person has been seriously hurt and indicate the highway will be closed for some time while emergency services attend the crash scene.

(Photo/Supplied)

There are no available local road detours available at the crash site, and State Highway 65 is now closed between the SH6/65 O’Sullivan’s Bridge junction near Murchison and the SH65/SH7 intersection at Springs Junction.

Drivers should avoid the area, delay their travel or use an alternative route.

Southbound drivers can detour via SH6 Upper Buller Gorge to Inangahua, SH69 Inangahua to Reefton, and SH7 Reefton to Springs Junction. The reverse applies for northbound traffic.

This route adds around 45 minutes to travel times.

Drivers are urged to check the highway’s status before they travel. Updates can be found on the NZTA/Waka Kotahi website.

Highway Conditions – Nelson/Marlborough

