Nominations Now Open For 2025 Porirua Civic Awards

Thursday, 10 April 2025, 11:35 am
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Porirua City Council is calling for nominations for the city’s highest honour. The Porirua Civic Awards recognise locals who have made a significant contribution to the Porirua community by their personal leadership, inspiration, sacrifice or commitment to a cause.

Three of the 2024 Civic Awards recipients: Colin Bleasdale (left), Nu’uali’i Eteroa Lafaele and Sala Nimarota with Porirua Mayor Anita Baker (Photo/Supplied)

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says volunteers are at the heart of our community with many working tirelessly behind the scenes on a wide range of activities. "Porirua Civic Awards give us a chance to recognise and thank individual volunteers for their efforts and encourage them to keep up the good work achieving positive outcomes for Porirua city," she says. "Porirua is a city with a fantastic network of volunteers. If you know someone who's made a difference in your community, nominate them today!" This year’s Civic Awards have an additional category, service to sport. The full list of categories, and some of the criteria, is outlined below:

  • Community service: Consistently demonstrates qualities of compassion and service to a community organisation or a variety of volunteer activities
  • Cultural & art affairs: Improvement and enhancement of participation in cultural affairs, including heritage, music and the arts
  • Educational service: Improvement and enhancement of the educational and social development of others including children and/or youth
  • Environmental: Taking a leadership role in improving and/or revitalising the environment
  • Health & wellbeing: Enhancing the health and wellbeing of our community
  • Service to sport: An individual honoured for exceptional commitment and dedication, who has significantly contributed to a club, association or sport and has gone the extra mile for an extended period of time
  • Youth service: For young people aged 15-25 who have carried out outstanding voluntary service. The emphasis should be on how actively involved the young person has been in their community.
Nominations close on 19 May, with Council considering nominations on 12 June. Recipients will be notified later in June, before a Civic Awards event on 22 July. "Nominations are also open for the Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards, which celebrate volunteer groups that make a valuable contribution to our city, and to our region," says Mayor Baker.

For more information or to nominate someone for a Civic Award, visit poriruacity.govt.nz/civic-awards https://poriruacity.govt.nz/your-council/mayor-councillors/awards-porirua/civic-awards/

