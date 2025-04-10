Waiohiki Land Categorisation Changed As Work On New Stopbank Starts

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council (HBRC) has confirmed that 45 properties in Waiohiki, previously classed as Category 2C, have now been moved to Category 1, the lowest risk category, following the commencement of work on a new stopbank.

Material for the haul road being transported in Waiohiki (Photo/Supplied)

The planned stopbank, which will run from Redclyffe Bridge to the Napier Golf Course along the Tūtaekurī River, will help mitigate the risk of future flooding in Waiohiki, providing protection for a 1-in-100-year flood event (at post-Cyclone Gabrielle levels).

HBRC Chair Hinewai Ormsby says the category change is a significant step forward for the Waiohiki community and very welcome news for everyone who has been on the recovery journey over the past two years.

“We are grateful for the partnership and support shown as we have worked with Hastings District Council, engineers, landowners, Ngāti Paarau Hapū, Waiohiki Marae, Ngāi Tahuahi, and others to develop a flood mitigation solution that will help protect the community from future severe weather events.

“With enabling works ramping up and materials about to be trucked on to site, we are on track to start construction of the stopbank later in 2025 following the granting of consent. We envisage the new stopbank will be built for the community by early 2026.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Affected property owners were sent emails and letters last week announcing the category move.

“The release of this area to Category 1 means property and land owners have greater certainty about the rebuild back into the community and with greater mitigation from future flooding,” adds Chair Ormsby.

The development of the stopbank is part of the North Island Weather Events (NIWE) funding from Central Government’s cyclone recovery response, aiming to reduce risk in severe weather events and increase the buildability and insurability of residential properties in affected regions.

Waiohiki is one of seven 2C areas identified as needing community-level interventions to ensure a move to Category 1. The other areas where solutions are being developed include Wairoa, Whirinaki, Pōrangahau, Pākōwhai, Omāhu, and Havelock North.

More information on land categories is available on www.landcathb.co.nz

© Scoop Media

