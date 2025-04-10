Council Agrees Approach To Reviewing The Coastal Environment Chapter Of Its District Plan

Kāpiti Coast District Council has today made decisions establishing the scope, timing, and process for reviewing the coastal environment chapter of the Kāpiti Coast Operative District Plan 2021.

District Planning Manager Jason Holland says Council is required to review the provisions in the Operative District Plan in accordance with the Resource Management Act (RMA).

“The coastal environment chapter includes provisions for managing important values such as natural character, and provisions to manage coastal hazards. A review is needed to ensure the current coastal provisions align with national and regional policy, as required by the RMA,” Mr Holland said.

Council granted approval for officers to commence preliminary work to review the coastal provisions in the Operative District Plan 2021 in January this year. A gap analysis has since been completed to understand where the existing provisions do not align with national and regional policy, including coastal hazards and other coastal provisions.

Mr Holland said the plan change process will occur in stages starting with reviewing the science and will involve consultation with stakeholders and the public on draft amendments to the District Plan. A Plan Change and Section 32 Evaluation Report will then be prepared to initiate formal public consultation by December 2026.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

