Off ‘ya Bike: Driver Gets Ride Impounded

A man on a moped who failed to stop for Police will have to find another way of getting around town after his scooter was impounded.

Just after 1am, Police on patrol in Wesley noticed a suspicious moped driving around the area and signalled for it to stop.

Auckland City West Area Commander, Inspector Alisse Robertson, says the driver didn’t stop, and instead fled on the moped around the Sandringham and Mount Roskill areas using the walkways.

“The rider used alleyways and parks to avoid detection, however the Police Eagle helicopter was able to provide commentary as the moped driver eventually abandoned the bike in Stoddard Road and ran off on foot.

“Cordons were put in place and the Police dog unit has tracked the alleged offender to where he was hiding behind a property on Glenarm Avenue.”

Inspector Robertson says the driver was quickly taken into custody without incident.

“His moped has been impounded for six months and enquiries are ongoing.

“Police are committed to ensuring the community is safe, especially on our roads.

“We ask anybody who witnesses antisocial road behaviour to contact Police, on 111 if it is happening currently, or 105 if it is after the fact.”

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

