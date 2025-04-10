Community Nurseries: The Green Heart Of Auckland’s Restoration Efforts

Community volunteer planting seedlings(Photo/Supplied)

Auckland’s community nurseries are playing a critical role in restoring the region’s natural environment. This growing network of over 60 active nurseries produces native plants each year for conservation projects, community planting days and school initiatives.

Chair of the Policy and Planning Committee Councillor Richard Hills is grateful to the committed community nursery volunteers who make conservation easy by connecting people, knowledge, and landscapes.

“The propagation of native plants through nurseries is vital to our conservation efforts and restoration of the natural environment in Auckland. These seedlings help to repair eco-systems and habitats for animals and insects not only in our native bush, but also our parks and streets.

“The Restoring Takarunga Hauraki programme led by Lance Cablk is an outstanding example of this, and I have loved to watch their nursery and restoration work literally grow before our eyes. The size and scale of what they’re achieving for our community and our environment is phenomenal.”

The nurseries, driven by dedicated volunteers, iwi groups and environmental organisations, are not only regenerating ecosystems but also strengthening communities and preparing Auckland for the impacts of climate change.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

They supply thousands of native plants annually for local restoration projects on Auckland Council parks and work with landowners to help improve biodiversity on private land.

Auckland Council’s General Manager Environmental Services Samantha Hill highlights their importance.

"Without the dedication of community nurseries, much of Auckland’s community-led restoration work simply couldn’t happen. Auckland Council is proud to support these initiatives, ensuring they have the resources they need to grow and thrive," she says.

Auckland Council’s commitment is backed by $2 million in funding over 10 years to support nursery initiatives that increase capacity, diversify plant production, and enhance resilience against environmental challenges such as soil erosion and biodiversity loss.

Te Aka Kōtuia: strengthening the network of community nurseries

Established in 2018, Te Aka Kōtuia - Kaitiaki & Community Nurseries, is a collaborative network bringing together 39 native plant nurseries, including iwi-led initiatives, school nurseries, and community projects, across Tāmaki Makaurau.

With support from Auckland Council and organisations like the Kaipātiki Project and Uru Whakaaro, Te Aka Kōtuia promotes eco-friendly practices like eco-sourcing and biosecurity while fostering knowledge-sharing among nurseries, iwi, and community groups.

David Bowden, Urban Ngahere Advisor at Auckland Council, says community nurseries are at the heart of Auckland’s conservation movement.

"They’re places where people share knowledge, learn new skills, nurture biodiversity, and strengthen connections between people and nature."

Ngau-te-ringaringa: restoring Takarunga Hauraki

One shining example of community-led restoration is the Ngau-te-ringaringa Community Nursery, part of the Restoring Takarunga Hauraki (RTH) project.

Volunteers and community groups come together to collect seeds, grow native plants and restore local ecosystems. The nursery partners with schools, marae, and iwi organisations to educate and inspire future environmental guardians, providing rangatahi (young people) with hands-on experience in ecological restoration.

"It’s not just about restoring the environment—it’s about bringing people together with a shared purpose. Our nursery has become a hub for learning, collaboration, and community-driven action," says Restoring Takarunga Hauraki programme lead Lance Cablk.

By fostering sustainable practices, strengthening community ties, and restoring native habitats, Auckland’s community nurseries are shaping a greener, more resilient future for the region.

© Scoop Media

