Submissions Open For The Employment Relations (Termination Of Employment By Agreement) Amendment Bill

The Chair of Parliament’s Education and Workforce Committee is calling for submissions on the Employment Relations (Termination of Employment by Agreement) Amendment Bill. The closing date for submissions is Thursday, 22 May 2025.

The bill would allow for protected negotiations to occur between an employer and an employee to terminate the employee’s contract.

Tell the Education and Workforce Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Thursday, 22 May 2025.

For more details about the bill:

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

