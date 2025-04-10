Second Arrest Made In Relation To Kawerau Homicide

A second person has been arrested and charged with murder following the death of a man in Kawerau on 26 February.

A 15-year-old male was taken into custody after Police executed a search warrant at an address in Otara, Auckland earlier today.

He is due to appear in the Manukau Youth Court tomorrow, 11 April.

Today’s arrest comes after a 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder on 27 March.

The 21-year-old is due to reappear in the Tauranga District Court on 30 April.

- Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson, Eastern Bay of Plenty Area Investigations Manager

