Second Arrest Made In Relation To Kawerau Homicide
A second person has been arrested and charged with murder following the death of a man in Kawerau on 26 February.
A 15-year-old male was taken into custody after Police executed a search warrant at an address in Otara, Auckland earlier today.
He is due to appear in the Manukau Youth Court tomorrow, 11 April.
Today’s arrest comes after a 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder on 27 March.
The 21-year-old is due to reappear in the Tauranga District Court on 30 April.
- Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson, Eastern Bay of Plenty Area Investigations Manager