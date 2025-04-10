LGNZ Hails Rethink On Emergency Works Funding

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) has hailed today’s decision by NZTA that it won’t proceed with controversial changes to emergency works funding.

Last year NZTA sought feedback on proposed changes to enhanced funding assistance rates for emergency works, which cover response to and recovery from more frequent and larger weather events. NZTA’s decision comes after it considered feedback, which included both LGNZ’s submission and LGNZ engaging directly with the Minister of Transport.

LGNZ President Sam Broughton says this outcome is a win for local government.

“This decision is welcomed by LGNZ. We have strongly advocated for this outcome for some time. It will also be good news for all councils, particularly those most affected by major weather events in recent years.

“The proposed changes would have seen a significant reduction in additional funding made available to councils to repair transport networks following a natural disaster. That would have had a negative affect on local transport networks, at a time when councils would already be grappling with the cost of repairing weather-related damage.

“NZTA has now signalled it will work on alternative reform options, and we’ll continue to engage constructively to ensure NZTA lands on an option that works for councils,” says Sam Broughton.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz says that Gisborne District Council is rapt with the decision.

“For us this is wonderful news, because it shows that NZTA has listened to us and taken into account the numbers and real-life impacts in the LGNZ submission,” says Mayor Stoltz.

“We know the dire financial impact that a severe weather event can have on the books of a small unitary council like Gisborne. We’ve been under the pump dealing with weather events in recent years and this change would’ve been disastrous for us.

“We currently receive great assistance from NZTA and the Government, but it’s often a long and arduous process to get the money released to do the repair work needed; sometimes up to 18 months just to get signoff. Under NZTA’s initial proposal, we weren’t sure where that money would come from, and any shifting of this funding away from NZTA — and onto local government — would’ve broken our council.”

Sam Broughton says that LGNZ’s advocacy work is focused on positive change for local government and the communities it serves.

“We engaged with multiple councils to determine the risks that any changes to the emergency works funding could bring. They were clear this was a key concern, and we're pleased our advocacy has resulted in a positive outcome.”

