Double The Stripes, Double The Cuteness! Two Zebra Foals At Orana

Thursday, 10 April 2025, 7:55 pm
Press Release: Orana Wildlife Park

OWP Zebra Fowl / Supplied

For the first time in over 30 years, staff at Orana Wildlife Park are thrilled to announce the arrival of two adorable zebra foals!

Visitors now have the rare chance to meet these striking additions and watch them explore their new world.

Exotic Species Manager, Craig Gilchrist, says the team is thrilled: “We’re really excited about the adorable foals and we can’t wait for visitors to meet our new kids on the block! Herbie is nearly four months old; he’s cheeky, full of personality, and growing fast. The younger foal is just six weeks old, a little shy, and still waiting for a name as we are yet to confirm its sex”.

Behind the scenes, our dedicated animal care team have been working closely to support new mums Asale (15) and Eve (6) as they took the time to bond with their babies. Even staunch dad Malawi (13) needed a bit of a time-out while the mums settled in! Malawi got a little boisterous after the foals’ arrival, so we needed to separate him from the mums and bubs for some peace and quiet,” Craig explains. “Now the whole herd is back together and it’s time for our visitors to share in the magic.”

The zebra herd now has access to their main habitat, so visitors can enjoy watching the foals prancing about! (They’ll still have the option to retreat to their night quarters when they need a rest).

To celebrate our double-trouble duo, kids can visit Orana free during the April School Holidays! (Two children aged 5–15 years go free with each paying adult. Valid 12-27 April).

“We’re inviting the public to bring their kids to meet ours. Don’t miss your chance to witness these stunning youngsters these holidays!” concludes Craig.

© Scoop Media

