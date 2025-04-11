Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Fatal Crash, SH1 Tirau

Friday, 11 April 2025, 7:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

One person has died after a two-vehicle crash on SH1 near Tirau late last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 10.40pm.

Sadly one person died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

