Fatal Crash, SH1 Tirau
Friday, 11 April 2025, 7:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash on SH1 near
Tirau late last night.
Emergency services were called
to the scene about 10.40pm.
Sadly one person died at
the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit has examined the
scene and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
