Update: Miramar Homicide Investigation

Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard:

(Image/Supplied)

Police continue to make steady progress in the investigation into the homicide of 63-year-old Abdul Nabizadah, who was found critically injured in Camperdown Rd, Miramar at 2.20am on Monday 17 March.

Mr Nabizadah later died in Wellington Hospital from injuries Police believe were received while being assaulted and robbed at this location at around 12.30am.

The investigation team are continuing to gather evidence of the events of the evening and are establishing a good understanding of what occurred.

The investigation has established a link between the homicide and an aggravated burglary that occurred at a nearby Darlington Road address at about 2am, when a man was found by homeowners inside their house. Police have arrested a man alleged to be responsible for this burglary and he is due to appear in the Wellington District Court on 17 April.

During the examination of the Camperdown Road scene Police located a woman’s large size Mirrou brand zip-up jacket with white stripes on the arms. It was found discarded on the walkway leading from Camperdown Road to Nevay Road. Police want to speak to the owner of this jacket to determine if it is connected in any way to the incidents of that night.

The investigation team have previously sought information about a silver Mazda 6 vehicle seen on several occasions in the Miramar area on the night of the incidents.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Following assistance from members of the public the investigation team have now identified this vehicle and believe it is connected to the two incidents. Police now urgently want to speak to the driver and occupants of this car on the night of the incidents and we encourage them to make contact with us.

We are actively looking for a number of people who we know have relevant information and encourage them, along with anyone else that has relevant information, to contact us as soon as possible.

If you have any information that could help the investigation team, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250317/6324, or reference Operation Celtic.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

