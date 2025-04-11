Porirua Careers Expo Returns For 2025

(Photo/Supplied)

After a successful inaugural event in 2024, the Porirua Careers Expo will again fill Te Rauparaha Arena next month.

The free event will run from 9.30am-4.30pm on Tuesday 13 May and provides an opportunity for young people and job seekers to connect with industry professionals and education providers, network with peers and kickstart their career journey.

"Last year we had close to 3,000 rangatahi from Porirua and the wider region come through the expo, showing that this free event is vital to help young people in our community explore opportunities in work or further education," says Porirua Mayor Anita Baker.

"This year is even bigger, with more than 80 stalls providing information about careers in tech, health, construction, trades and more."

There are also chances for attendees to learn about creating a job-winning CV, get some choice tips on interviews and learn how to start on the pathway to their dream job.

Students from all of Porirua’s colleges and Tawa College will have the opportunity to visit the expo during the day - rangatahi in years 11-13 will be taken by bus from their schools to the expo during the school day.

The event is also open to students from across the Wellington region, as well as anyone looking at career opportunities or potential educational pathways.

"Everyone is welcome, even if they don’t live or go to school in Porirua," says Mayor Baker.

Event organisers have partnered with Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira, Ministry of Social Development, Ministry of Education, Le Fale Jobs and Skills Hub, Partners Porirua and other Porirua community workforce agencies to support job seekers attending the expo.

On arrival, attendees will receive an Expo Passport that they can use to help guide them around the event. Exhibitors will stamp the passport of each attendee they engage with.

Thanks to Tranquil IT, attendees who have at least six stamps and complete the ‘My Journey’ section in their passport, can go in the draw to win one of eight $500 Prezzy Cards.

As well as the Prezzy Card draws, other prizes and give-aways will be available; there will also be a barbecue with free kai on offer throughout the day.

poriruacity.govt.nz/careers-expo

