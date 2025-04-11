Name Release, Fatal Crash, Linton

Police can confirm the name of the man who died following a crash on Tennent Drive/SH57, southwest of Linton on 21 March.

He was 64-year-old Patrick Arundel-Lambert from Cloverlea.

Police extend our condolences during this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

