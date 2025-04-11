Name Release, Fatal Crash, Linton
Friday, 11 April 2025, 1:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm the name of the man who died following
a crash on Tennent Drive/SH57, southwest of Linton on 21
March.
He was 64-year-old Patrick Arundel-Lambert from
Cloverlea.
Police extend our condolences during this
difficult time.
Enquiries into the circumstances of
the crash are
ongoing.
