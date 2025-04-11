Name Release: Fatal Crash, Gore
Friday, 11 April 2025, 1:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the man who died
following a crash in Gore on Saturday 5 April.
He was
18-year-old Cyris Michael Wakefield, of Charlton,
Gore.
Our thoughts are with his family and friends at
this difficult time.
Police are working to determine
the circumstances of the
crash.
